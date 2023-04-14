Interested in learning more about black bear hunting in Missouri or trying to decide whether to apply for a bear hunting permit? The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a Discover Nature: Black Bear Hunting Basics program May 1 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The introductory class will teach participants about black bears and what it takes to have a successful bear hunt. Discussions will include black bear biology, the permit application process, and general hunting strategies.

Participants can register for the virtual program online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Q4.

MDC will also offer an in-person class at MDC Headquarters in Jefferson City. Seats are limited and advanced registration is required online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4QZ.

For more information, contact MDC Hunter Education Coordinator Justin McGuire at Justin.McGuire@mdc.mo.gov or by calling 573-522-4115 ext. 3833.

To learn more about the upcoming black bear season, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/bear. To read more about Missouri’s black bear population, visit MDC’s online Field Guide at https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/field-guide/american-black-bear.