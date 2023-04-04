Want to see Missouri’s beautiful state parks from a new perspective? Join the Learn2 Climb program and learn the basics of outdoor rock climbing, including safety and techniques, from a certified instructor. Then you can try it out on real rock. This beginner-level course will allow you to enjoy nature from new heights.

Missouri State Parks is holding its beginner-friendly introductory rock climbing program at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park. This opportunity allows participants to try a new activity while experiencing some of Missouri’s vertical attractions. Missouri State Parks provides all equipment —harness, helmet and climbing shoes— and expertise. Participants just need to provide enthusiasm and eagerness to discover nature and a new skill. They should wear appropriate clothing and footwear for hiking and rock climbing activities, and bring lunch and enough water for the day.

This program is free, but pre-registration is required. Participants must be at least 10 years of age and children ages 10-14 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian throughout the entire program. Parents or guardians are not required to climb. To register, visit icampmo.com and enter “Learn2” in the search box.

This program is made possible by the Bronco Wild Fund, whose mission is to support agencies and organizations that are devoted to the great outdoors.

Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park is located at 148 Taum Sauk Trail in Middle Brook.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.