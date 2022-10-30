Learn2 Climb program offered at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park

Anyone wanting to see Missouri’s state parks from a new perspective can join the Learn2 Climb program and learn the basics of outdoor rock climbing, including safety and techniques, from a certified instructor, and then try it out for themselves on real rock. This beginner-level course will let participants enjoy nature from new heights.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 5 and 6, Missouri State Parks is introducing its very first beginner-friendly introductory rock climbing program at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park.

This opportunity lets participants to try a new activity while experiencing some of Missouri’s vertical attractions. All equipment (harness, helmet and climbing shoes) and expertise is provided; participants need to provide the enthusiasm and eagerness to discover nature and a new skill. They should wear appropriate clothing and footwear for hiking and rock climbing activities, and bring a packed lunch and enough water for the day.

This program is free, but pre-registration is required. Climbers must be at least 10 years old, and children ages 10-14 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian throughout the entire program. Parents or guardians are not required to climb. To register, visit icampmo.com and enter “Learn2” in the search box.

This program is made possible by the Bronco Wild Fund, whose mission is to support agencies and organizations that are devoted to the great outdoors.

Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park is located at 148 Taum Sauk Trail in Middle Brook. For more information, contact 573-546-2450.

For more information on Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.