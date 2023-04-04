Have you ever wanted to try kayaking, but didn't know where to begin? Do you want to get out on the water, but don't have your own kayak? You're in luck! Missouri State Parks is offering to teach you how to paddle and have a safe, enjoyable time on the water.

This summer, park team members will be offering kayaking instruction at select Missouri state parks across the state. This will be a great opportunity to try something new and experience some of Missouri's lakes. We supply the equipment and the expertise. You supply the enthusiasm and an eagerness to discover nature and a new skill.

St. Joe State Park is offering classes June 7 and June 8. Registration starts April 26.

Missouri State Parks provides all the equipment for the lessons, including:

Kayaks and paddles.

Life jackets. Missouri State Parks recommends you bring your own life jacket for this program, because this is the safest option. However, life jackets will be provided if you need to borrow one to participate.

Experienced instructors.

Participants are asked to bring:

A good attitude and willingness to learn.

Appropriate swimwear and footwear.

Participants must be at least 10 years of age. Children ages 10-14 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian during the entire program. Program participants up should be comfortable around water. Please note, this event will be held in a Missouri state park and all rules and regulations apply. This is a family-oriented event; alcohol and tobacco products are not allowed while participating in the Learn2 Paddle program.

The class registration fee is $5 per participant; registration is required. This year we will host multiple events at nine parks across the state: Finger Lakes, Ha Ha Tonka, Wakonda, St. Joe, Knob Noster, Annie and Able Van Meter, Stockton, Thousand Hills, and Crowder state parks. Please visit: mostateparks.com/learn2paddle for dates and registration.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.