Local lake stocked with trout

As part of the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) annual winter trout program, three southeast Missouri lakes — Farmington’s Giessing Lake, located in Engler Park; Perryville’s Legion Lake; and Jackson’s Rotary Lake — were stocked with a total of 6,860 rainbow trout last Monday.

The cities of Farmington, Perryville and Jackson — including Perry County, the Perry County Sportsmans Club and the Missouri Department of Conservation — purchased the trout used to stock the lakes.

Of that number, MDC Fisheries Management Biologist Salvador Mondragon said roughly 1,200 rainbow trout were stocked in Giessing Lake; almost 1,900 in Rotary Lake; and 3,760 in Legion Lake prior to the opener. Mondragon added that “several ‘lunkers’” were also stocked, including a couple of “five-pounders” at Giessing Lake.

The annual winter trout fishing program began earlier this month, marking the opening of Missouri’s winter trout season. Anglers may continue casting a line for the popular cold-water fish through the fall and winter months on a catch-and-release basis. Anglers will be able to harvest trout beginning Feb. 1.

Rainbow trout are cold-water fish that thrive in water temperatures less than 70 degrees. MDC operates trout hatcheries in order to stock them as game fish.