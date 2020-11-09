Local lake stocked with trout

As part of the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) annual winter trout program, three southeast Missouri lakes — Farmington’s Giessing Lake, located in Engler Park; Perryville’s Legion Lake; and Jackson’s Rotary Lake — were stocked with a total of 6,860 rainbow trout last Monday.
The cities of Farmington, Perryville and Jackson — including Perry County, the Perry County Sportsmans Club and the Missouri Department of Conservation — purchased the trout used to stock the lakes.
Of that number, MDC Fisheries Management Biologist Salvador Mondragon said roughly 1,200 rainbow trout were stocked in Giessing Lake; almost 1,900 in Rotary Lake; and 3,760 in Legion Lake prior to the opener. Mondragon added that “several ‘lunkers’” were also stocked, including a couple of “five-pounders” at Giessing Lake.
The annual winter trout fishing program began earlier this month, marking the opening of Missouri’s winter trout season. Anglers may continue casting a line for the popular cold-water fish through the fall and winter months on a catch-and-release basis. Anglers will be able to harvest trout beginning Feb. 1.
Rainbow trout are cold-water fish that thrive in water temperatures less than 70 degrees. MDC operates trout hatcheries in order to stock them as game fish.
According to MDC, all trout must be immediately released unharmed from Nov. 1 through Jan. 31. During this time, anglers may only use flies, artificial lures, and unscented plastic baits. Only one fishing rod may be used at a time, and chum is not permitted. Beginning Feb. 1, any bait may be used, and four trout may be kept regardless of size.
“Flies imitating aquatic insects are popular with fly fishers,” Mondragon said, “but spinners, small spoons, and other small lures are also good choices. Successful anglers typically use a 2- to 6-pound test line when fishing with lures and add little or no additional weight to the line. Set the drag light as a trout often hits hard and makes strong runs which can break weak or frayed line.”
All anglers between the ages of 16 and 64 must retain a valid Missouri fishing permit and any angler harvesting trout must also possess a trout permit.
For more information, contact the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Southeast Regional Office in Cape Girardeau at 573-290-5730 or visit www.mdc.mo.gov.
Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com
