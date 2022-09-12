Local state parks to hold open house Sept. 17

Two local state parks, St. Joe and St. Francois, will be among five others that are holding open houses on Saturday.

Together, St. Francois and St. Joe state parks brought in 738,753 visitors in 2021, according to Missouri State Park figures, contained in a report that says, for every dollar spent by Missouri State Parks to operate the state park system, Missouri’s economy saw a $26 return on investment. St. Francois had 252,637 visits, and St. Joe had 486,116 visits in 2021.

Team members from Missouri State Parks are inviting the public to attend these annual informational meetings throughout the state to provide their input and comments, and to ask questions about the parks and their operations.

The meeting locations and times are as follows:

St. Joe State Park: Open house from 3-4 p.m. at Shelter 1, 2800 Pimville Rd. in Park Hills, 573-431-1069.

St. Francois State Park: Town hall 6 p.m., 8920 U.S. Highway 67 N. in Bonne Terre, 573-358-2173.

Bollinger Mill State Historic Site: Town hall at 2 p.m. at the day use area, 113 Bollinger Mill Road in Burfordville, 573-243-4591.

Battle of Athens and Iliniwek Village state historic sites: Town hall at 1 p.m. at the shelter house at Battle of Athens State Historic Site, 12378 Athens State Park Rd. in Revere, 660-877-3871.

Wakonda State Park: Town hall at 5 p.m. at Shelter 1, 32836 State Park Rd. in La Grange, 573-655-2280. The meeting will be followed by a tram tour of the park.

Park team members will be present to answer questions and provide information.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks, according to park officials. The meetings will inform the public on the current status and future plans for the park or historic site and offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.