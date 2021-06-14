Making waves at St. Joe

St. Joe State Park in St. Francois County will be teaching classes to those who have an interest in kayaking, but don't have a kayak. In addition to the watercraft, they'll supply the paddles and life jackets.

Missouri State Parks invites the public to participate Learn2 Paddle kayaking classes offered at select parks this summer to let people get their feet wet on what's becoming a hot pastime.

Registration opens a few weeks before each class time. The class registration fee is $5 per participant; registration is required. For registration information visit mostateparks.com/learn2paddle.

Kayak lessons are being scheduled for:

June 15, 5-7:30 p.m.

July 11, 9:30 a.m.-noon

July 23, 9:30 a.m.-noon, 1-3:30

Aug. 7, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Aug. 21, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

People are encouraged to bring their own life jackets due to ongoing public health concerns, but life jackets will be available for anyone who needs to borrow one to participate.