Making waves at St. Joe

St. Joe State Park in St. Francois County will be teaching classes to those who have an interest in kayaking, but don't have a kayak. In addition to the watercraft, they'll supply the paddles and life jackets.
Missouri State Parks invites the public to participate Learn2 Paddle kayaking classes offered at select parks this summer to let people get their feet wet on what's becoming a hot pastime.
Registration opens a few weeks before each class time. The class registration fee is $5 per participant; registration is required. For registration information visit mostateparks.com/learn2paddle.
Kayak lessons are being scheduled for:
- June 15, 5-7:30 p.m.
- July 11, 9:30 a.m.-noon
- July 23, 9:30 a.m.-noon, 1-3:30
- Aug. 7, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Aug. 21, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
People are encouraged to bring their own life jackets due to ongoing public health concerns, but life jackets will be available for anyone who needs to borrow one to participate.
Those who take the class must be at least 10 years old, and children 14 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian during the entire program. Participants should be comfortable around water. All Missouri State Parks rules and regulations apply. As it's a family-oriented, two-hour program, alcohol and tobacco products are not allowed while participating in the Learn2 Paddle program.
In addition to St. Joe State Park, other Missouri State Parks and historical sites are putting on kayaking classes, including Battle of Athens State Historic Site and Current River, Wakonda, Ha Ha Tonka, Pomme de Terre, Finger Lakes, Crowder, Table Rock, Knob Noster, Watkins Mill and Stockton state parks.
For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.