Mark Twain National Forest seeking youth for summer jobs in Doniphan and Potosi

Youth who are 15-18 years of age can now apply for Mark Twain National Forest summer jobs in the Potosi-Fredericktown Ranger District based in Potosi, and in the Eleven Point Ranger District based in Doniphan through the Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) program.
Applicants are not required to live in the local area, but anyone chosen for the program must be capable of reporting daily to the job location. The application window is now open and it closes March 15. Youth selected to be in the program will be notified the first full week of April to schedule an appointment to continue the enrollment process. In 2021, the YCC selectees will start on June 7 and work through July 30.
YCC is a paid summer work program for young men and women and is designed to help them develop an understanding and appreciation of the environment. Enrollees will be paid minimum wage for a 40-hour work week. Work duties include building trails, clerical/office support, maintaining and cleaning up campgrounds and improving wildlife habitat. Each selected applicant must provide work boots, proper work clothes and their own lunches.
YCC applicants need to be prepared for physical work in an outdoor environment under potentially adverse weather conditions and rough terrain. The program requires participants to provide their own daily transportation to the assigned Forest Service work location meeting at the District Office in the morning. From the office, they will carpool in a Forest Service vehicle to an outdoor worksite on most days.
Those who are the appropriate age for the program and would like to work outdoors can download and complete the YCC application form at www.fs.usda.gov/goto/mtnf/YCC and return it to the Forest Service office in Salem or Doniphan:
- Potosi Ranger District: Potosi 10019 West State Hwy. 8 Potosi, Mo. 63664, 573-438-5427
- Eleven Point Ranger District: #66 Confederate Ridge Road; Doniphan, MO 63935, 573-996-2153.
Any expiration dates on the form should be disregarded, as its use has been extended to this year.
Completed forms can also be sent to Jane Mobley, Forest Manpower Development Specialist, by email at jane.mobley@usda.gov or faxed (Attn: Jane Mobley) to 573-996-7745. For more information about the YCC program, call 573-996-2153.
For more information on Mark Twain National Forest, visit www.fs.usda.gov/mtnf. Mark Twain National Forest is the largest public land manager in Missouri with 1.5 million acres in 29 counties in southern and central Missouri. Mark Twain National Forest is managed to protect and restore Missouri’s natural communities and maintain a healthy, working forest.
USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender. To file a complaint of discrimination, write: USDA, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, Office of Adjudication, 1400 Independence Ave., SW, Washington, DC 20250-9410 or call 866-632-9992, 800-877-8339 (Local or Federal relay), 866-377-8642 (Relay voice users).