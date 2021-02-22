Mark Twain National Forest seeking youth for summer jobs in Doniphan and Potosi

Youth who are 15-18 years of age can now apply for Mark Twain National Forest summer jobs in the Potosi-Fredericktown Ranger District based in Potosi, and in the Eleven Point Ranger District based in Doniphan through the Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) program.

Applicants are not required to live in the local area, but anyone chosen for the program must be capable of reporting daily to the job location. The application window is now open and it closes March 15. Youth selected to be in the program will be notified the first full week of April to schedule an appointment to continue the enrollment process. In 2021, the YCC selectees will start on June 7 and work through July 30.

YCC is a paid summer work program for young men and women and is designed to help them develop an understanding and appreciation of the environment. Enrollees will be paid minimum wage for a 40-hour work week. Work duties include building trails, clerical/office support, maintaining and cleaning up campgrounds and improving wildlife habitat. Each selected applicant must provide work boots, proper work clothes and their own lunches.