Mark Twain National Forest to be showcased

The East Ozarks Audubon Society is inviting the public to learn more about the "Forest in Our Backyard," a program that will take the audience through the Mark Twain National Forest and its many aspects — recreation, ecological research, land management and more.

On Tuesday, at Farmington Public Library, the East Ozarks Audubon Society will present "The Forest in Our Backyard: the Potosi-Fredericktown District of the Mark Twain National Forest" with a social beginning at 6:30 p.m. with light refreshments, and the program starting at 7 p.m.

Becky Ewing, district ranger on the Potosi-Fredericktown District of the Mark Twain National Forest, will provide an update on what’s happening in the district, including Crane Lake, the John J. Audubon Trail, Red Bluff Recreation Area, and many other interesting projects. Due to COVID restrictions, masks will be required and seating arrangements will be spaced out.

Ann Blanchfield, member of East Ozarks Audubon Society, said the program should offer nature lovers a great way to learn more about the forest that covers a sizable portion of Southeast Missouri.