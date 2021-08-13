Mark Twain NF mulls over increase in fees

Mark Twain National Forest is proposing fee changes at multiple recreation sites. The public now has an opportunity to view and comment on these proposed fee changes by visiting an interactive map online at https://usfs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapJournal/index.html?appid=90c478a1194a43da81b726cc47d64f05.

“We value your opinions and need to hear from you so we can make decisions that enable visitors to get the most enjoyment from their national forest lands, now and into the future,” said Theresa Davidson, Forest Planning and Collaboration staff officer.

Last year, incorporating public feedback, the forest went through recreation site analysis and developed a five-year recreation facility strategy. According to the National Forest Service, this strategy identified the need for fee changes at multiple sites across the forest. Although the fee adjustment process is a separate process from the strategy development, it is happening concurrently and supporting the newly adjusted five-year recreation strategy.

Ninety-five percent of the fees collected at sites are said to go back to the forest’s recreation program.