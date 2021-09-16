Mastodon State Historic Site celebrates Missouri Archaeology Month

In celebration of Missouri Archaeology Month, Mastodon State Historic Site staff members invite the public to a variety of programming and demonstrations this Saturday and Sept. 25.

Both events are free and will be held near the museum, at 1050 Charles J. Becker Dr. in Imperial.

Saturday, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Join site staff for two guided hikes on the Wildflower Trail to the Kimmswick Bone Bed. The site interpreter will divulge the history of the paleontological site, including previous excavations and share future plans for the historic site.

Sept. 25 – 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Three Rivers Chapter of the Missouri Archaeological Society will have archaeological displays identifying artifacts for visitors, plus crafts. Admission to the museum is free the entire day. A public informational meeting for Mastodon, Sandy Creek Covered Bridge and Gov. Daniel Dunklin's Grave state historic sites will be held at 2 p.m. in the museum auditorium.

