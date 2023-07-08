Learn and have fun with Mastodon State Park’s Mondays at Mastodon program. This free summer program series is designed for families with elementary-aged children, but all ages are welcome. Each program will focus on a different topic and includes fun activities and demonstrations. Registration is strongly encouraged.

All programs will start at 2 p.m. and take place in the museum auditorium, located at 1050 Charles J. Becker Drive in Imperial.

Program dates and topics:

Monday – Cool Caves: Missouri has over 7,500 caves. How do they form? What do they contain? Get answers to these questions and make a cave painting while you're at it.

July 24 – Animal Adaptations: Find out how and why animals adapt to their environments. Learn about some awesome adaptations through games and activities.

Aug. 7 – Fantastic Fossils: How do fossils form? Find the answer to this question and more as we look at fossils and skulls of animals that left them behind.

For more information or to register for a program, call the historic site office at 636-464-2976.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.