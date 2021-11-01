MDC brood survey shows improvement in turkey production compared to 5-year average

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) annual wild turkey brood survey for 2021, average turkey production statewide was similar to production at the statewide scale in 2020, but better than statewide production from 2016-2019.

MDC’s statewide poult-to-hen ratio (PHR) — an index for turkey production — this year was 1.0, which was the same as the 2020 PHR but 11% greater than the average production observed during the previous five years (2016-2020). However, when comparing the statewide PHR to the average turkey production observed over the last 10 and 20-years, production in 2021 was below the long-term average.

Regionally, production was relatively consistent in 2021, with almost every Turkey Productivity Region (TPR) ending up with a PHR within the range of 1.0 to 1.3. The exceptions were the West Prairie Region, where the 0.7 PHR fell below the statewide average, and the Mississippi Lowlands Region, where the 2.4 PHR far exceeded the statewide average.

Compared to last year, production in the Ozark Border and Ozarks West Regions increased by 43% and 57%, respectively. The Lindley Breaks Region also saw a 9% increase in production, but the most significant improvement was in the Mississippi Lowlands Region where the PHR increased 118% from 2020.