MDC Cape Nature Center to host bow-making workshop Thursday-Saturday

Those interested in creating a primitive yet wildly popular and sometimes competitive tool known as the longbow will have the chance at Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Making a Longbow class at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center.

The program will be offered from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, and from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Registration is required and can be completed online here.

Participants will explore the history of archery in North America from raw material harvest to bow design and performance. Then, using only hand tools and patience, will craft handmade hickory longbow works of art.

“I enjoy teaching this course because it opens up a forest full of opportunity for bow-making,” said course instructor and MDC Outreach and Education Regional Supervisor A.J. Hendershott. “This class is a fantastic introduction for those who are curious about how a wooden longbow is made.”

This event requires stamina, upper arm strength and woodworking skills are recommended.