MDC collaborates with University of Illinois for ongoing crayfish study

Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has partnered with University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign for a project focused on burrowing crayfish, led by master’s student Caitlin C. Bloomer, Dr. Christopher Taylor, and MDC Scientist Bob DiStefano. Recently, a portion of the project was held at Duck Creek and Otter Slough Conservation Areas in Puxico.

The venture examines primary burrowing crayfish, which are a specific subset of crayfish that create burrows and spend most of their lives in them. They are also quite evasive and difficult to excavate, which is why there is currently a lack of data on them, especially life history data and habitat data, Bloomer said.

“We are trying to see how the crayfish respond to land management practices that MDC use in their conservation areas,” she said. “Specifically, we are interested in mowing, disking, and controlled burns that are widely used to manage native vegetation and waterfowl habitat. We're hoping to also measure other habitat data as we sample so we can get an idea of where else there may be burrowing crayfish populations.”

