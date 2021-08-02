MDC Creature Feature: Missouri’s annual cicadas

“The thing that’s so neat about Missouri’s annual cicadas is how unique they are,” said Doerhoff. “You can identify species by their song and the time of day they sing.”

For example, the call of a Robinson’s annual cicada is a repetitive, rhythmic “pZEE-ape, pZEE-ape” and mostly occurs in midday. Buzz saw cicadas call from high trees with a distinctive “WHEE-oo, WHEE-oo” during the evening and at dusk.

Though their unique calls can be bothersome to some, the annual singing of males is imperative to finding a mate.

“The adult males have sound-producing membranes called tymbals that emit that loud, raspy call used to attract females,” said Doerhoff. “Studies have shown cicada calls can reach 92 decibels – which is louder than a lawn mower!”

Annual cicadas can be found statewide and are most common in wooded areas, parks, and forest borders. Females lay their eggs in the woody twigs of trees and shrubs, occasionally causing the tips of twigs to turn brown. After hatching, nymphs fall from the twigs and burrow underground to feed off tree, shrub, and perennial plant roots.

“Cicadas really thrive in areas where the land is relatively undisturbed for the years it takes the nymphs to develop underground,” explained Doerhoff.