MDC extends MRAP landowner enrollment deadline to Jan. 15

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is extending the deadline to Jan. 15 for landowner enrollment into the Missouri Outdoor Recreational Access Program (MRAP).

MRAP provides incentive payments of $15 – $25 per acre and habitat improvement financial assistance to participating landowners in return for allowing public access to their land for recreational activities such as hunting, fishing, and wildlife viewing.

Participating landowners can choose the recreational activities allowed on their property by selecting one of the following MRAP access types: all access hunting and fishing, small game and turkey hunting, youth only hunting and fishing, archery hunting, fishing only, or wildlife viewing.

Offered lands must meet minimum eligibility requirements such as being 40 contiguous acres in size (5 contiguous acres for wildlife viewing access types or 1 pond acre for fishing-only access types). MRAP properties must also consist of at least 20% quality wildlife habitat (native grass fields, crop field buffers, managed woodlands) to be eligible for the program.