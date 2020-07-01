MDC: Find red, white, blue in nature

Take MO Outdoors on adventures

With MDC’s free mobile app -- MO Outdoors -- users can quickly and easily find MDC outdoor offerings based on the types of outdoor activities they want close to home, work, or even while traveling.

MO Outdoors can help users find MDC conservation areas, fishing accesses, hiking trails, and more around the state based on their desired types of outdoor activities. Users can also mark “favorite” locations to quickly find them in future searches.

MO Outdoors also connects users to area regulations and season information; hours of operation; images; area closings; and interactive maps of area boundaries and features, parking lots, boat ramps, and wildlife viewing areas using their device’s GPS. Users can also download maps for offline use.

MO Outdoors is available for download through Google Play for Android devices or the app store for Apple devices.

Celebrate Safely

MDC reminds everyone to be careful with fireworks, campfires, and other sources of fire that could cause a wildfire. Fireworks are prohibited on all MDC conservations areas, accesses, and other department locations.

MDC reminds the public that it is still critical to continue to heed all COVID-19 public-health measures during outdoor activities, such as physical distancing, avoiding overcrowding, handwashing and others.

