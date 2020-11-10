MDC lists CWD drop-off sites for deer hunters

As deer hunting’s firearms season is set to open this weekend, hunters are being asked by the Missouri Department of Conservation to help them track Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) by using a number of Southeast Missouri drop-off sites so their quarry can be tested for the neurological affliction that’s in the same family as Mad Cow disease.
CWD is a neurological disease that is fatal to deer. A deer may be infected with no visible symptoms. The only way to positively identify the presence of CWD is to extract lymph nodes from the animal’s neck.
The sites are accepting samples now until Jan. 15, 2021, except for Nov. 14-15, when deer heads can be dropped off at MDC CWD Sampling stations. Jasmine Batten, MDC Wildlife Health supervisor, said the reason samples aren’t being accepted on opening day is because of coronavirus logistics. In addition to wanting to prevent the spread of the cervid disease, they want to prevent the spread of covid.
“Normally, during opening weekend of our firearm season, we have a regulation in place requiring hunters in that zone to bring in their deer for testing,” Batten said. “But this year, because of concerns about COVID-19 and not wanting to contribute to the spread, we suspended that requirement so it’s not mandatory for hunters to bring their testing on the 14th and 15th, although we’ll still have staff available to collect samples on those two days.”
She said CWD cases have been detected in Ste. Genevieve, Perry and Jefferson counties, which is why those and surrounding counties are part of a 30-county zone for increased testing and surveillance. Still, she said, Missouri’s number of CWD cases has been relatively small, compared to Wyoming, Colorado and southwest Wisconsin, where the number of bucks testing positive for CWD can rise up to 50%.
“We’ve had pretty incredible cooperation among hunters from across our state,” she said. “The majority of samples do come from hunter-harvested deer. A good chunk of samples have come from hunters, but we also have taxidermists providing samples, we have landowners in the area working hard to slow the spread. Overall, we have good cooperation in the state.”
The sample drop-off sites in the Southeast region include:
• Perry Co. – Perryville Forestry Office at 2206 W. St. Joseph in Perryville
• St. Francois Co. – Farmington MDC Shop behind the USDA Office at 812 Progress Dr., Farmington
• Ste. Genevieve Co. – Dairy Queen parking lot at 18575 HWY 32
• Jefferson Co. – Festus/Crystal City Chapter Conservation Club at 2567 W Main St., Festus
The MDC is asking hunters to cut off the deer head, and antlers for any bucks, leaving about six inches of neck attached before coming to the drop-off location. Trash bags, zip ties, and data sheets will be available at the freezer sites, so hunters can label the heads with their name and contact information, their Telecheck ID numbers and the location where the deer was harvested before leaving the head in the freezer. Staff will collect the head and pull the samples to be submitted for testing.
The drop-off sites will not be available for use during the opening weekend of the firearms deer season (Nov. 14-15). The MDC is asking hunters to use the MDC-staffed sampling locations normally used for CWD Mandatory Sampling during the opening weekend.
Within two to four weeks, hunters can check the results themselves using their Telecheck ID at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZuE. MDC will notify a hunter directly if their sample returns a positive result. Batten said, while there haven’t been any reports of Missourians being affected by eating venison from deer infected by CWD, the Centers for Disease Control recommends against it.
“It’s a pretty complicated issue. To date, there’s no evidence that humans can get CWD, but there’s a lot of uncertainty around the issue, so from the public health side of things, it’s recommended if you hunt in an area where it’s been reported, test your deer and don’t consume it unless you have a CWD-negative result first,” Batten said. “CWD is in the same family as Mad Cow disease, and that’s one of the reasons there is some concern. In the bigger picture, it’s still being researched and investigated, it’s only been around for a couple of decades.”
Hunters who harvest deer from any of the 30 CWD Management Zone counties are reminded that they must follow new carcass transportation restrictions when traveling to CWD testing sites. Visit mdc.mo.gov/cwd, or see the 2020 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Information and Regulation booklet for details.
The drop-off sites will be available to accept samples until the conclusion of the 2020 archery deer season, Jan. 15.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!