MDC lists CWD drop-off sites for deer hunters

She said CWD cases have been detected in Ste. Genevieve, Perry and Jefferson counties, which is why those and surrounding counties are part of a 30-county zone for increased testing and surveillance. Still, she said, Missouri’s number of CWD cases has been relatively small, compared to Wyoming, Colorado and southwest Wisconsin, where the number of bucks testing positive for CWD can rise up to 50%.

“We’ve had pretty incredible cooperation among hunters from across our state,” she said. “The majority of samples do come from hunter-harvested deer. A good chunk of samples have come from hunters, but we also have taxidermists providing samples, we have landowners in the area working hard to slow the spread. Overall, we have good cooperation in the state.”

The sample drop-off sites in the Southeast region include:

• Perry Co. – Perryville Forestry Office at 2206 W. St. Joseph in Perryville

• St. Francois Co. – Farmington MDC Shop behind the USDA Office at 812 Progress Dr., Farmington

• Ste. Genevieve Co. – Dairy Queen parking lot at 18575 HWY 32

• Jefferson Co. – Festus/Crystal City Chapter Conservation Club at 2567 W Main St., Festus