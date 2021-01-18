MDC marvels at challenges, accomplishments

To help folks get outside safely during the COVID crisis, MDC launched its first podcast, Nature Boost, in April with a focus on the positive impact the outdoors has on each of us. Learn more at mdc.mo.gov/newsroom/mdc-launches-new-podcast-connect-listeners-nature.

Historic happenings In April, the Missouri Conservation Commission approved issuing five permits for hunting bull elk for Missouri’s first elk season. Missouri’s first elk-hunting season ended Dec. 20 with all five of the Missouri hunters selected for permits harvesting bull elk during the firearms portion Dec. 12-20. MDC congratulates the five Missouri hunters on their success: Joe Benthall of Mount Vernon, Michael Buschjost of St. Thomas, Sam Schultz of Winfield, Gene Guilkey of Liberty, and Bill Clark of Van Buren. Learn more at mdc.mo.gov/newsroom/mdc-reports-elk-hunters-go-five-five-inaugural-elk-hunt.