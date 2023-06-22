The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free virtual Big Muddy Alternative Methods Catfish Clinic on Saturday and Sunday. This is a three-session clinic over two days. The virtual clinic will be offered in conjunction with an in-person clinic in the Kansas City area, concurrent with those sessions. Participants are not required to commit to all sessions for the virtual clinic.

The clinic will begin with classroom demonstrations from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Instructors will teach how to build set lines, trot lines, and jug lines. Those methods can be used to catch blue, flathead, and channel catfish in rivers and lakes. After a lunch break, the session from 2:30 to 7 p.m. will cover setting lines in the Missouri River and baiting hooks.

The clinic resumes from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, with demonstrations of how to run lines, collecting fish, and cleaning catfish to prepare for cooking.

This virtual clinic is open to all ages. Those interested in registering for the clinic can visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Px. For more information, John Rittel, MDC community education assistant, at John.Rittel@mdc.mo.gov, can be contacted.