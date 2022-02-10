 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MDC offers free virtual waterfowl hunting workshop

MDC will offer a free virtual waterfowl hunting class from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Missouri has numerous public waterfowl hunting opportunities at wetlands and lakes, including those on conservation areas.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free virtual waterfowl hunting class from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday. This class will teach the equipment and strategies needed to be successful hunting ducks and geese.

MDC conservation areas offer places to hunt waterfowl. Planning now will help hunters prepare for the 2022-2023 waterfowl seasons. The class will cover where to hunt, waterfowl ecology and biology, firearms, equipment, and hunting strategies. Instructor Adam Brandsgaard, MDC conservation educator, will also explain waterfowl hunting season regulations and purpose.

This class is open to all ages. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/44f.

