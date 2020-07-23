MDC offers hunter ed options

The all-online format may be completed by Missouri residents 16 years of age and older. It consists of an online course and requires a fee paid to the online course provider. The all-online option requires the passing of a final exam but has no skills portion.

Learn more about MDC hunter education and certification requirements online at mdc.mo.gov/huntereducation.

Health precautions for in-person sessions

To help keep participants, instructors, and others safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, MDC will limit in-person class sizes to small numbers of participants. Class availability will also be limited due to smaller class sizes and limited availability of venues. Social distancing will be required. Masks will not be provided. MDC will abide by applicable local health requirements and strongly encourages participants to bring and wear masks. Hand sanitizer will be available to participants.