MDC offers new permit card design

Cardholders can verify their active permits online at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits, through permit vendors around the state, through MDC’s MO Hunting or MO Fishing mobile apps, or by contacting an MDC regional office.

A Permit Card costs $2 and does not expire. Purchase a Conservation permit card online at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits, at MDC offices and nature centers, or retail permit vendors. After purchase, the Permit Card it will be mailed to the address on file within four to six weeks. Learn more at mdc.mo.gov/permits/conservation-permit-card.

Because of permit-notching requirements and Telecheck steps required for deer and turkey hunting permits, Permit Cards cannot be used as a form of permit proof for deer and turkey hunting. Permit Cards cannot be used as proof of daily trout tags at trout parks so anglers will still need to purchase and wear their daily trout tags. Permit Cards cannot be used to show possession of a Federal Duck Stamp so waterfowl hunters must still carry the document verifying the purchase of a Federal Duck Stamp or the actual stamp. Permit Cards do not replace commercial permits and lifetime permits, which must be purchased through the MDC Permit Services Unit by calling 573-751-4115.