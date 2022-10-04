 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MDC offers prescribed-burn certification for land management

Learn more from MDC about prescribed fire, prescribed burn certification classes, field exercises, and more at mdc.mo.gov/your-property/fire-management/prescribed-fire

 MDC

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites landowners, land managers, and contractors to harness the power of prescribed fire to both achieve their land-management goals and benefit native plants and wildlife through the updated training — Prescribed Burning for Missouri Land Managers.

Prescribed burning mimics the historical occurrence of fire that shaped our plant communities, but it is conducted under a prescription of specified environmental conditions, such as temperature, humidity, fuel moisture, wind speed and direction.

Landowners, land managers, and contractors can become certified prescribed burn managers through a self-paced three-hour online prescribed burn course followed by an all-day field exercise to demonstrate skills learned. There is a $25 fee for the online course, but the cost may be covered through a coupon or agency code from an MDC private land conservationist.

