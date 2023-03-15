The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host a free virtual Introduction to Turkey Hunting class from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 18.

This online class will provide participants the knowledge they need to get started hunting wild turkeys in the spring season when toms are gobbling and seeking to mate with hens. Turkeys are wary game bird. Hunting them is exciting and being outdoors in the forests and woodlands in spring is a delight.

Hunting wild turkeys does take some thought and skills, such as the ability to use man-made calls to mimic the clucks and purrs of hens.

Stephanie Kemp, MDC’s assistant manager at the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center, will discuss the types of calls, shotguns, and ammunition used in turkey hunting. Kemp will cover aspects such as turkey habits and habitat, and how to pick hunting spots that conceal the hunter from turkeys. She will talk about regulations and provide tips on scouting an area to look for signs of turkeys.

This online class is open to participants ages 9 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4gB.