MDC program gives tips on venison jerky

People can learn how to make deer jerky (pictured above) at a Missouri Department of Conservation virtual program on Dec. 2.

 Missouri Dept. of Conservation

Besides giving hunters an enjoyable outdoors experience, a successful deer hunt can also provide a healthy snack option – venison jerky.

People wanting tips on how to transform their harvested deer into venison jerky should register for the Dec. 2 virtual program “Field to Freezer: Making Deer Jerky.” This free online program will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/188136

At this online program, MDC Conservation Educator Sarah Elrod will have information for deer hunters who want to make their own jerky. She will describe the steps that are involved from the time a deer is harvested in the field until the first strip of jerky is ready to be tasted. The topics that will be covered include:

  • Food safety tips to be mindful of that keeps harvested venison safe for consumption
  • How to cut up a deer carcass and what portions are typically used for jerky
  • Demonstrations on how to use the equipment needed to make jerky

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.

