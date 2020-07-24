MDC releases deer, turkey hunting info

Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Missouri deer and turkey hunters can get the most current information on upcoming fall hunting from the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) 2020 Fall Deer and Turkey Hunting & Regulations Information booklet, available where permits are sold and online at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/fall-deer-and-turkey-hunting-regulations-and-information.