MDC reminds deer hunters of CWD Mandatory Sampling this weekend

Mandatory CWD Sampling Nov. 13 and 14

Hunters who harvest deer in any counties in the CWD Management Zone during opening weekend of the November portion of firearms deer season (Nov. 13 and 14) are required to take their harvested deer or the head on the day of harvest to one of MDC’s numerous CWD mandatory sampling stations located throughout the zone. Sampling and test results are free. MDC staff working these locations will follow COVID-19 health-safety guidelines.

Hunters must present their deer to a CWD mandatory sampling station within the county of harvest, with a few exceptions. Deer that will end up being delivered to a licensed meat processor or taxidermist within 48 hours, or deer heads that will be left at the MDC CWD mandatory sampling station for disposal after sampling, may be transported to a sampling station in any county.

Find CWD mandatory sampling station locations online at mdc.mo.gov/cwd or from MDC’s 2021 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet.