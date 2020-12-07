MDC reminds hunters of fall, winter safety

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hunters are not required to wear hunter orange if:

They are hunting migratory game birds.

They are archery hunting within municipal boundaries where the discharge of firearms is prohibited.

They are hunting on federal or state land where deer hunting is restricted to archery methods.

They are using an archery permit during the alternative methods portion.

They are archery or small game hunting in a closed county during the antlerless portion.

They are hunting small game or furbearers during the alternative methods portion.

They are hunting small game or furbearers during the firearms portion of elk season.

It's also very important to check your equipment if you’re hunting from an elevated stand.

“Many hunters leave their stands in place permanently,” he said. “Over time, nails and screws can become loose, and straps can become frayed or rotten. Be sure your equipment will support you and wear a safety harness to ensure you don’t fall.”

And be sure you have permission to hunt in the area you wish to go, Duckworth said, and to also check the area’s regulations.