MDC reminds hunters of hunter orange requirements

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reminds hunters not to forget their hunter orange before heading out the door for firearms deer season now through Nov. 24. Hunters must wear a hunter orange hat and a hunter orange vest, shirt, or coat. The color must be visible from all sides. Camouflage orange does not satisfy this rule.

“Hunting is an extremely safe activity when done responsibly,” noted MDC Hunter Education Program Coordinator Justin McGuire. “One of those responsibilities is to make sure hunters and mentors are wearing the required hunter orange garments. Hunter orange clothing makes it easier for one hunter to spot and recognize another hunter because nothing in nature matches this color exactly.”

Hunters must wear hunter orange if:

They are hunting any species of game during firearms deer season.

They are hunting elk or accompanying an elk hunter during the firearms portion of elk season.

They are hunting on an area that is having a managed firearms deer hunt.

They are serving as a mentor to another hunter during firearms deer season or while on an area that is having a managed firearms deer hunt.

Hunters are not required to wear hunter orange if: