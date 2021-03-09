 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MDC reminds people to buy new hunting, fishing permits
0 comments
top story

MDC reminds people to buy new hunting, fishing permits

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
MDC reminds people to buy their 2021 hunting and fishing permits

Permits that expired at the end of February can be renewed or repurchased online.

 MDC

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is reminding Missouri hunters and anglers that related annual permits expired at the end of February, including 2020 permits for small game, fishing, trout fishing, and combination hunting and fishing.

Buy Missouri hunting and fishing permits from one of many vendors around the state, online at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits, or through MDC’s free mobile apps, MO Hunting and MO Fishing, available for download through Google Play for Android devices or the App Store for Apple devices.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Save time by buying hunting and fishing permits for multiple people in a single transaction. Select the “Additional Customer” option during the permit purchase.

Avoid having to renew permits each year by using MDC’s Permit Auto-Renewal Service. It allows customers to enroll eligible permits in a service that will automatically renew their permits prior to the start of the next season or permit year. The process was designed to ensure customers never have expired permits when they need them most. Learn more at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/permits/permit-auto-renewal.

Commercial and lifetime permits can be purchased only through the MDC Permit Services Unit by calling 573-522-0107 for an application.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Eagle shot in Washington County
Outdoors

Eagle shot in Washington County

  • Updated

Missouri Department of Conservation is looking for help in finding the person who shot a bald eagle found Friday — but most likely shot on Feb…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News