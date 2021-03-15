MDC reminds snaggers: paddlefish season begins today

Imagine catching a giant, prehistoric fish whose ancestors swam during the time of dinosaurs. That is a reality for thousands of paddlefish snaggers during Missouri’s annual spring paddlefish snagging season. Paddlefish — named for their large, paddle-shaped snouts — are an ancient species that can grow to seven feet and weight more than 100 pounds.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), the state’s major paddlefish snagging waters include Lake of the Ozarks, Truman Lake and Table Rock Lake. The paddlefish snagging season for these and most other waters in the state runs March 15-April 30. The season for the Mississippi River is March 15-May 15 with a fall season of Sept. 15-Dec. 15.

Unless exempt, anglers must have a current fishing permit to snag or to operate a boat for snaggers. Buy Missouri fishing permits from one of many vendors around the state, online at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits, or through MDC’s free MO Fishing app, available for download through Google Play for Android devices or the App Store for Apple devices. Save time by buying fishing permits for multiple people in a single transaction. Select the “Additional Customer” option during the permit purchase.