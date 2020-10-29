MDC reminds young hunters early youth deer firearms season this weekend

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) encourages young hunters to get outdoors and discover nature this weekend for the early portion of youth firearms deer season Saturday and Sunday.

Shooting hours run one-half hour before sunrise to one-half hour after sunset. To participate, hunters must be at least 6-years-old and no older than 15 on opening day.

Valid permits include the Firearms Any-Deer Hunting Permit and the Firearms Antlerless Deer Hunting Permit. Permits are available at participating locations throughout the state, or online at https://huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/permits.

Only one deer of either sex may be taken during the early youth portion in accordance with permits held. If hunters possess more than one permit, they must use them in another portion. Only one antlered deer may be taken during the entire firearms season (all portions combined).

MDC notes the antler-point restriction does not apply to youth hunters using a firearms deer hunting permit during the youth portion.

