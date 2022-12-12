MDC reports 16,032 deer harvested during antlerless portion

Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 16,032 deer during the antlerless portion of the firearms deer season, Dec. 3-11. Top harvest counties were Callaway with 451 deer harvested, Pike with 412, and Macon with 348.

Last year’s antlerless-portion harvest total was 15,019.

For current ongoing preliminary harvest totals by season, county, and type of deer, visit the MDC website at extra.mdc.mo.gov/widgets/harvest_table/.

For harvest summaries from past years, visit mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/deer/deer-reports/deer-harvest-summaries.

The archery season runs through Jan. 15. The alternative methods portion runs Dec. 24 through Jan. 3.

Find more information on deer hunting from MDC’s 2022 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet, available where permits are sold and online at mdc.mo.gov/about-us/about-regulations/fall-deer-turkey-hunting-regulations-information.