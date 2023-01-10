 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MDC reports 8,599 deer taken during alternative methods portion

  • 0
MDC reports 8,599 deer taken during alternative methods portion

Missouri hunters harvested 8,599 deer during the alternative methods portion of the firearms deer season, Dec. 24-Jan. 3. 

 Photo courtesy of Mark Ramsey via MDC

Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 8,599 deer during the alternative methods portion of the firearms deer season, Dec. 24-Jan. 3. Top harvest counties were Franklin with 200 deer harvested, Harrison with 186, and Macon with 162.

The harvest total for last year’s alternative methods portion was 10,038.

For current ongoing preliminary harvest totals by season, county, and type of deer, visit the MDC website at https://extra.mdc.mo.gov/widgets/harvest_table/.

For harvest summaries from past years, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/deer/deer-reports/deer-harvest-summaries.

People are also reading…

The archery deer and turkey season runs through Jan. 15.

Find more information on deer hunting from MDC’s 2022 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet, available where permits are sold and online at https://mdc.mo.gov/sites/default/files/2022-06/2022FDT.pdf.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MDC reports three elk harvested

MDC reports three elk harvested

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports that Missouri hunters harvested one bull elk during the archery portion of the 2022 elk-…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News