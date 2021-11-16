 Skip to main content
MDC reports 89,861 deer harvested during firearms opening weekend
top story

Deer hunters in Missouri harvest 89,861 deer during opening weekend of the November portion of firearms deer season Nov. 13 and 14. Among them were Jackson Boyer, age 7, of Hillsboro with his first deer harvest, which he took in Adair County.

 MDC

Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 89,861 deer during opening weekend of the November portion of firearms deer season Nov. 13-14. Of the 89,861 deer harvested, 54,415 were antlered bucks, 7,187 were button bucks, and 28,259 were does.

Top harvest counties for opening weekend were Franklin with 1,968 deer harvested, Texas with 1,814, and Benton with 1,654.

Last year, hunters checked 80,744 deer during opening weekend of the November portion of firearms deer season.

For current, ongoing preliminary harvest totals by season, county, and type of deer, visit the MDC website at extra.mdc.mo.gov/widgets/harvest_table/.

For harvest summaries from past years, visit mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/deer/deer-reports/deer-harvest-summaries.

“Thankfully, the weather cooperated this weekend and hunters were treated to some good conditions,” said MDC Cervid Program Supervisor Jason Isabelle. “Given the rain and gusty winds across much of the state during opening weekend last year, it isn’t surprising that we saw an increase in harvest this year.”

The November portion of firearms deer season continues through Nov. 23. Missouri’s archery deer and turkey season resumes Nov. 24 through Jan. 15. The late youth portion of firearms season runs Nov. 26-28. The antlerless portion of firearms deer season runs Dec. 4-12 followed by the alternative methods portion Dec. 25 through Jan. 4.

Get more information about deer season and hunting regulations from MDC’s 2021 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet, available where hunting permits are sold and online at mdc.mo.gov/about-us/about-regulations/fall-deer-turkey-hunting-regulations-information.

