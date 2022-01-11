MDC reports 9,965 deer taken in alternative-methods portion

Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 9,965 deer during the alternative-methods portion of the firearms deer season, Dec. 25-Jan. 4. Top harvest counties were Osage with 223 deer harvested, Franklin with 211, and Callaway with 201.

The harvest total for last year’s alternative-methods portion was 14,623.

For current ongoing preliminary harvest totals by season, county, and type of deer, visit the MDC website at extra.mdc.mo.gov/widgets/harvest_table/.

For harvest summaries from past years, visit mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/deer/deer-reports/deer-harvest-summaries.

Archery deer season runs through Jan. 15.

Find more information on deer hunting from MDC’s 2021 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet, available where permits are sold and online at mdc.mo.gov/sites/default/files/2021-06/2021FDT.pdf.

