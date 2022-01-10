 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

MDC reports five elk harvested during second season

  • 0
MDC reports five elk harvested during second season

Chris Irick of Pleasant Hope harvested the first elk by archery methods in Missouri’s modern elk hunting history during the archery portion, Oct. 16-24. Pictured with Irick is Conservation Agent Logan Brawley.

 MDC

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports hunters harvested three elk during the firearms portion of the elk-hunting season, Dec. 11-19. An archery portion ran Oct. 16-24 with two elk harvested. Five Missouri hunters were selected for elk permits through a random drawing.

Last year’s inaugural elk hunt ended with all five hunters harvesting bull elk during the firearms portion. No elk were taken during the 2020 archery portion.

“We couldn’t be more excited for these five hunters,” said MDC Deer and Elk Biologist Aaron Hildreth. “After a decade of restoration efforts, the hard work these hunters put in was rewarded with five truly magnificent bulls. This is a conservation success story, and Missourians can be proud of the healthy, growing elk herd we have in our state.”

Elk are a native species in Missouri but were hunted to extinction in the state through unregulated hunting during the late 1800s. Missouri’s first elk hunt last year came after years of restoration efforts of the native species by MDC, numerous partners including the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, and many supporters including local communities and area landowners. Learn more about elk restoration in Missouri at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZYJ.

People are also reading…

Learn more about elk hunting in Missouri online at https://huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/elk.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News