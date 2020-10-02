MDC reports hemorrhagic disease in Missouri deer

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports low levels of hemorrhagic disease (HD) in deer around the state. HD is a naturally occurring virus that infects deer through the bite of a native midge fly. It is common in Missouri between July and October when the insect that spreads it is most active.

Hemorrhagic disease in deer has been recently confirmed through diagnostic testing in Boone, Camden, Cole, Jackson, Linn, and Osage counties. MDC has received at least 100 reports of additional suspected cases from locations throughout the state.

“Hemorrhagic disease has been recognized in Missouri for many decades,” explained MDC Wildlife Health Program Supervisor Jasmine Batten. “We get reports of suspected cases every year and ask the public to report suspected cases of HD to their local MDC office or to email information to WildlifeHealth@mdc.mo.gov.”

Batten added that hemorrhagic disease can have severe impacts on localized deer numbers during some years with high infection rates, but transmission of the disease ends in the fall when heavy frost kills the midge flies. Deer populations are able to recover between outbreaks.

Hemorrhagic disease can be fatal to infected deer, but some deer survive and develop immunity.