MDC reports young hunters bagged 2,771 turkeys

Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that young turkey hunters in Missouri harvested 2,771 birds over the youth weekend April 10-11. Top harvest counties were Miller with 73 birds checked, Texas with 71, and Callaway with 68.

Young hunters checked 2,712 turkeys during the 2020 spring youth weekend.

Get more harvest information by county at extra.mdc.mo.gov/widgets/harvest_table/.

The regular spring turkey season runs April 19-May 9. For more on spring turkey hunting in Missouri, visit huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/spring-turkey-hunting-regulations-and-information.

Southeast Missouri Flooding Note: MDC has suspended current river gauge requirements impacting spring turkey hunting in portions of southeast Missouri. Learn more at mdc.mo.gov/newsroom/mdc-suspends-current-river-gauge-requirements-impacting-spring-turkey-hunting-portions

