MDC’s K9 Tex keeps watch in Madison County

Missouri Department of Conservation K9 Handler Cpl. Alan Lamb and K9 Tex have become an important part of the community.

Tex is a 3-year-old male German Shorthair Pointer with extensive training. He attended the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Law Enforcement K9 Tracking and Detection School.

According to Lamb, Tex is trained in three disciplines: human tracking, article search/evidence recovery, and wildlife detection.

“He can also assist in search and recovery efforts of missing persons,” Lamb said. “His ability to follow a human track or scent trail helps to locate these missing people and hopefully bring them home safe.”

Other than locating missing persons such as hunters, hikers, dementia patients and fleeing fugitives, Tex can also locate discarded or hidden items that contain human odor, such as firearms or even shell casings.

The ability to locate concealed or hidden game such as deer, turkey, and waterfowl makes Tex especially useful to the MDC.

“Many times when illegal hunters or poachers try to avoid being caught they hide evidence, stomp the ducks into the mud or maybe we need that missing shell case to close the case and file wildlife charges,” Lamb said. “In years past, these items were extremely difficult to locate. Not anymore.

“Tex has assisted in the recovery of numerous items that have led to multiple wildlife charges being filed.”

Lamb said the first poaching case the duo made involved a couple waterfowl hunters who harvested several ducks during closed season.

“Another agent watched the hunters stomp the ducks into the deep mud of a wetland pool,” Lamb said. “After contacting the hunters and failing to retrieve the ducks, he requested the help of Tex. Once on scene, the search lasted a matter of minutes before Tex had located the stomped ducks. Had Tex not found the ducks, there would be no evidence in the case.”

Having Tex and Agent Lamb living and working in Madison County is a tremendous asset to the community.

“His ability to locate evidence and assist in the prosecution of criminal activity is of great benefit to any agency that needs us,” Lamb said. “Also, his ability to assist with search and rescue efforts of missing persons is a huge benefit to the community.”

Lamb said there are always stories to tell and he already has several when it comes to Tex’s skills.

“Tex and I were requested by Sikeston DPS over the summer to assist in locating a discarded firearm used in a criminal case,” Lamb said. “Detectives had searched a heavily brushed area for several hours before giving up and making the request call.

“Tex and I arrived the following day. We worked the area for almost two hours before Tex showed a change of behavior.”

Lamb said this change of behavior is what Tex does when he locates an evidence item.

“When I noticed this change, I started to wonder what he was doing, however, when he locked eyes with me, I knew that he located something,” Lamb said. “When I arrived at his location, I discovered he had located the discarded firearm. This was a tremendous victory not only for us as a K9 team but also for the citizens of Sikeston and the Sikeston DPS.”

Lamb and Tex do not take their job lightly. They take every opportunity they can to train, although it seems to feel more like fun than work for Tex.

“You have to remember training, is a word that we use,” Lamb said. “It has no meaning to Tex. Training to him is like recess for the kids. He loves to work.”

Lamb said the two are always looking to acquire new skills and strive to make training new and challenging.

“It’s like raising a teenager,” Lamb said. “There are so many times that he makes me so proud. Then there are other times I cannot figure out what he is thinking.

“Either way, I am extremely proud of where we are at in our careers and the job that he does. He is my buddy that loves nothing more than going to work. We are partners through thick and thin. If I am at work, he will be with me.”

Tex and Lamb may be inseparable now but not long ago it was not even part of the plan.

“I’ve always had personal dogs but to work with one as a K9 handler was something new,” Lamb said. “When the opportunity to apply for the position came open, the timing was right. I was in the right position in my personal life and career for it to really work. Now I cannot imagine doing anything else. It is the best career move that I have ever made.”

There are 37 states and the US Fish and Wildlife Service, and Customs and Border Protection that use Wildlife Law Enforcement K9s. In Missouri, there are currently five K9 teams located throughout the state. These teams are specifically trained in wildlife detection.

“Becoming a K9 officer is the best thing I have done in my 13 years as a conservation agent,” Lamb said. “I am very proud of the MDC and what they do for the state and our local communities. I am fortunate to be back in my hometown serving as a K9 Conservation Agent.”