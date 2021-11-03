MDC stocks around 1,200 rainbow trout in Giessing Lake

The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) annual winter trout program began Monday with the stocking of nearly 7,000 rainbow trout in three southeast Missouri lakes — Farmington's Giessing Lake, Perryville’s Legion Lake and Jackson’s Rotary Lake.

The cities of Farmington Jackson and Perryville, as well as Perry County, the Perry County Sportsmans Club, and the Missouri Department of Conservation, purchased the trout supplied.

The annual winter trout fishing program begins Nov. 1, marking the opening of Missouri’s winter trout season. Anglers can cast a line for this popular cold-water fish through the fall and winter months on a catch-and-release basis. Anglers also may harvest trout beginning Feb. 1, 2022.

Trout are not native to Missouri. They have been introduced to the cold, spring-fed, streams of southern Missouri. In winter, when the water is cold enough and holds sufficient oxygen to support trout, selected lakes and ponds in urban areas are stocked to provide close-to-home trout fishing.

MDC fisheries management biologist Salvador Mondragon said around 1,200 rainbow trout were stocked earlier this week in Giessing Lake prior to the opener; roughly 3,760 in Legion Lake; and 1,900 trout in Rotary Lake. Mondragon said several lunkers were also stocked.