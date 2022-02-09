MDC: Trout harvest underway in Farmington

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) says trout may now be harvested from Rotary Lake in Jackson, Giessing Lake in Farmington, and Legion Lake in Perryville.

MDC Fisheries Management Biologist Salvador Mondragon said fishing has been excellent this winter due to relatively warm temperatures. Anglers have been reporting success at all three lakes using a variety of artificial lures and flies, he said.

“Opening day turned out to be an excellent day to fish,” Mondragon said. “Many anglers caught their limits of trout.”

MDC stocked trout in November at the start of the catch-and-release season.

“These fish provide a tremendous amount of fishing opportunities through the fall and winter months when warmwater fishing is at a lull,” he said. “In addition to catchable-size fish, a few ‘lunker’ trout were also stocked at each lake.”

As of Feb. 1, any bait can be used, and four trout may be kept regardless of size. All anglers between the ages of 16 and 64 must have a valid Missouri fishing permit and any angler harvesting trout must possess a trout permit as well.

Mondragon said “an incredible number of trout” can be typically caught during the first week of trout harvest season.

Anglers frequently catch limits of trout using light weight or ultra-lite fishing tackle or fly tackle. Mondragon recommends anglers use 2-4 lb. test line, small hooks and little or no added weight to their line. Popular baits include almost any type of small spinner, small crank baits, and natural baits such as worms, cheese, and commercially produced dough baits.

Get a free map from MDC that shows all managed trout waters in Missouri, stocked winter trout fishing areas around the state, regulations, permit and tag information, and MDC local phone numbers by emailing pubstaff@mdc.mo.gov and requesting “FIS210 - MAP TROUT FISHING IN MO.”

Find winter trout fishing areas near you online here.

Contact the MDC’s Southeast Regional Office at 573-290-5730 for more information or visit mdc.mo.gov/fishing.

