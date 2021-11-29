Missouri Department of Natural Resources releases 'Follow the Water' story map

The "Follow the Water" story map, recently released by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ Missouri Geological Survey, highlights the importance of Ozark springs in Missouri’s heritage through interactive maps, narrative text and other multimedia content.

Access and explore the Follow the Water Story Map online at storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/b046232085004488a24ec12e2631e793.

Most of Missouri’s 4,500 documented springs are found in the Ozarks due the region’s unique geologic conditions. This story map lets users learn about these beautiful natural features from the comfort of their home or while exploring the great outdoors – wherever internet or cell reception is available.

“We are pleased to announce 'Follow the Water,' a story map focusing on the geologic, ecologic and cultural significance of springs in the Ozarks,” said Dru Buntin, director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. “Springs in the beautiful Ozarks provide the sustained water flow for streams and rivers that make the region a popular, thriving recreational destination.”

“'Follow the Water' was created by Megan Kerr, a geological engineering major at Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla,” said Amber Steele, director of the Survey’s Geological Survey Program. “Megan spent the summer working as an intern with us at the Missouri Geological Survey, where she conducted research and collaborated with team members and communications staff to complete this special project.”

In addition to illustrating the geology of the region and wildlife unique to springs and caves, the story map provides information about the water quality of Ozark springs. It also highlights award-winning research the Missouri Geological Survey has conducted about these springs. Studying how springs work and from where their water comes helps geologists, hydrologists and other scientists understand and protect groundwater from contamination.

