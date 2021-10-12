Missouri’s fall foliage color show begins soon

Missouri’s hills might not be alive with the sound of music, but they soon will transition into a kaleidoscope of color. The foliage of trees, shrubs and vines is about to burst into its full glory.

Colors usually peak around the third weekend of October, but Mother Nature is a woman of mystery.

“It’s always questionable until the last minute what will happen,” said University of Missouri Extension horticulturist David Trinklein. “Fall color is like Christmas morning. You don’t know if you are going to get an orange or a lump of coal in your stocking.”

Some years are better than others, but about once a decade colors really pop, and 2021 might be one of those years, Trinklein said.

Missouri’s size and diverse landscape make it possible to follow the color from one part of the state to the other. Color changes begin in northern Missouri and move south. Leaves of different deciduous woody plant species turn colors at different times. As a result, fall color in most parts of Missouri lasts from four to six weeks.