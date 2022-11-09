Missouri State Parks gifts veterans

Representatives from Missouri State Parks recognize and thank all veterans and active-duty military members for their service by offering two promotions in honor of Veterans Day.

Aall veterans and active-duty military members camping at a Missouri State Parks campground on Friday will receive a voucher for a free night of camping. The veteran must be staying Friday night and show identification of veteran/active-duty military status at check-in to receive a free camping coupon. Missouri State Parks will accept several types of identification.

Veterans and active military members are invited on free tours of Missouri state historic sites Friday through Sunday, with valid ID.

Some Missouri state parks and historic sites change their hours of operation during the fall for the off-season. Visitors are encouraged to check current hours online before heading to a state park or historic site.

In addition, Missouri State Parks offers a $2-per-night camping discount year round at state park campgrounds for military members and veterans. Nightly camping rates vary from campground to campground, based on different criteria. Veteran and active-duty military personnel, as well as family members of active-duty military personnel — all of whom must show the proper valid military identification at time of check-in — will receive the military discount.

Missouri State Parks seeks employees who have demonstrated their commitment to protecting public resources. In accordance with state law, if you are a veteran, a family member of a veteran or a surviving spouse of a veteran, you receive preference in the employment selection process when you are similarly qualified to other applicants for the same position. Veterans are encouraged to include their military experience on every application submitted for employment at Missouri State Parks.

For more information, visit mostateparks.com/page/83631/missouri-state-parks-honors-veterans.