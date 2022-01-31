Missouri State Parks report record attendance, campsite and cabin rentals in 2021

Visitors flocked to Missouri State Parks in record numbers in 2021, continuing a pandemic-fueled return-to-the-outdoors trend that officials don’t expect to end anytime soon.

“The biggest complaint we get now is ‘we can’t get into a state park,’” David Kelly, director of the Division of State Parks, told the Post-Dispatch in an interview this week.

Missouri State Parks reported 22.5 million visitors last year, a nearly 7% increase from the year before and an all-time attendance record for the network of 92 parks and historic sites, recently released figures show.

But two even more impressive stats for park administrators: a 24% increase in campsite rentals and a 17% jump in lodging units rented.

Because Missouri State Parks require no entry fee, visitation figures are only estimates. Overnight stays are considered a hard indicator of the popularity of the parks system, and both campsite and lodging rentals reached all-time highs in 2021.

“The fact that camping was up 24% this year was astounding,” Kelly said.

On the horizon: Officials are looking to build on the increased popularity.

“We’re doing things to try to meet customer demands as quickly as we can,” he said.

There are plans to open new parks, construct new cabins, install electric vehicle charging stations, increase internet connectivity in and around state parks and to upgrade existing campsites, park offices and water systems.

Many of the upgrades will be made possible by the federal government, which is showering money onto the states via the American Rescue Plan Act, which was approved by Congress with only Democratic support and signed by President Joe Biden in March.

In addition, the budget signed by Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, last year authorized the sale of bonds for the first time since the 1980s, Kelly said, allowing officials to begin construction of more cabins and campground space.

Kelly said the first four projects include adding a campground loop at Montauk State Park in Dent County, renovating a campground loop at Roaring River State Park in Barry County, replacing a 30-year-old lighting system in Onondaga Cave and building full-service cabins at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park in Reynolds County.

The state sold $60 million in bonds in October, and the funds are intended to go toward 28 projects at 22 parks across the state, according to the state parks website, with a total projected cost of $68 million.

“The bonds have been sold, we have the money and now it’s just working with our Office of Administration and getting those bids out and getting that work underway,” he said.

“I think the demand is there, and I think it’s going to be there for a while,” Kelly said. “The pandemic really helped,” Kelly said. “It sends a lot of people to state parks.”

Future plans

Park officials plan to open Bryant Creek State Park, in south-central Missouri’s Douglas County, sometime this summer, Kelly said. The parkland was originally purchased under former Gov. Jay Nixon.

The first phase includes “parking, vault toilet, ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) trail and then a trail that goes out to an overlook, overlooking Bryant Creek,” Kelly said.

Parson’s proposed budget for the fiscal year that begins in July includes $69 million in ARPA funding for the Rock Island Trail Corridor.

His administration said the money would be spent on constructing a 78-mile stretch of the trail between Beaufort in Franklin County and Eugene, in southwestern Cole County.

The money would pay for two tunnels and two major bridges, including an 1,800-foot bridge over the Gasconade River, according to budget documents.

The entire Rock Island project is 144 miles and plans call for one day linking it to the Katy Trail at Windsor in Henry County.

Parson’s budget blueprint also includes $9.6 million for increasing Wi-Fi and connectivity at parks, part of an overall $400 million for connectivity and the state’s broadband network funded by ARPA.

“It’s really bringing in high-speed to state parks to run our operations and do public Wi-Fi,” Kelly said. “At the same time we’re hoping, because these parks are in rural areas, that bringing in broadband out to the parks will serve as an anchor to bring it out to residents and businesses in those rural areas around the parks.”

Other budget proposals for Fiscal Year 2023 include $42 million in ARPA funding for drinking water and wastewater upgrades in state parks.

The budget also includes $5 million for HVAC upgrades, Kelly said. He said the parks network contains about 2,000 structures.

“When I first started and we built a lot of visitors centers back in the late ’80s early ’90s,” Kelly said, “and of course, you know, they’re exceeding their lifetime and need to be upgraded.”

Another update to expect: electric vehicle charging stations.

The budget for the current fiscal year includes $1 million for charging stations, Kelly said.

“We are working on that now,” he said. “We’ve been doing our research, talking with other states and trying to figure out, you know, the type of EV charging stations we’ll have and where those might go.

“Hopefully as these become more popular, it’ll bring people out ... a little further than possibly they thought they could because they can charge and then go home,” Kelly said.

High attendance

Echo Bluff State Park — referred to in this newspaper as the “Cadillac” of state parks when it was being constructed in 2015 — saw an 18% increase in lodging rentals last year, which surpassed 9,000.

Overall attendance declined 3%, but camping site sales continued to increase, jumping 22 % compared with 2020.

The parks system sold 382,815 “camping units” — each unit representing a night sold — in total, up from 309,055 the year before, according to state figures.

Though the visitation figures are only estimates, there were noticeable increases at several St. Louis-area state parks last year, including a 15% increase at Castlewood State Park and a 42% rise at Dr. Edmund A. Babler State Park, both in west St. Louis County; a 15% increase in visits to Don Robinson State Park in Jefferson County; and a 64% increase at Meramec State Park in Franklin, Washington and Crawford counties.

