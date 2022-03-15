Missouri Whitewater Championships return this weekend

Once again, whitewater kayakers and canoeists from all over the state and the nation will make their way to town for the 55th Annual Missouri Whitewater Championships Friday-Sunday on the St. Francis River at the Millstream Gardens Conservation Area between Fredericktown and Ironton.

This year, the course designer is Chuck McHenry or Ironton.

"Chuck knows the river best, so he has a good idea of what parts of the river will start to channelize as the water goes down," Race Director Jim Warren said.

The 2022 event will start with a downriver race at 5 p.m. on Friday and a party at Silver Mines Conservation Area to follow. On Saturday, racing of all age and skill levels will begin with slalom at 9:30 a.m., after the mandatory racers' meeting at 8:30 a.m. Boatercross will start off the day Sunday at 8:30 a.m. with slalom classes to follow and closing ceremonies about 3 p.m.

Spectators are welcome with parking and viewing free.

"We are all very happy to resume our 'normal' full weekend of racing," Warren said. "2020 was a big disappointment. We canceled on Tuesday of race week, after we had put up all the wires."

Warren said the cancellation left them with a full set of 2020 race shirts which will be for sale this weekend, some with an added "race canceled" printed on them.

In 2021, organizers made the best of the situation. Even though they could not hold the full event due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, they were able to have a smaller version.

"I think we are all super-excited to be getting back to a full-scale race," Scott Swafford said. "We had to cancel altogether in 2020, and last year we had just the downriver race. The turnout for that was great, and folks really enjoyed it, but a full weekend of fun and racing will be a lot of fun and will help us return to a feeling of normality."

Swafford said he is personally looking forward to the downriver race, scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday.

A press release from MWC describes the downriver race as a challenge for paddlers to navigate 2.5 miles of rapids and pools as fast as they can.

The weekend will also feature slalom races, scheduled for both Saturday and Sunday. These races require boaters to thread their kayaks, decked canoes, and open canoes through upstream and downstream gates. Course designer, McHenry, is in charge of gate placement this year.

"The St. Francis River is Missouri's premier whitewater stream, and the Missouri Whitewater Championships offer an excellent early-spring chance for a family to visit and get to know it," Swafford said. "The races are free. You can bring your own food and drink, or you can rely on plenty of bargain concessions available on-site: burgers, brats, burritos, beverages. Just remember to dress for the elements and wear shoes/sandals that will help you get across the rocks, which can be slippery if you get near the river."

According to Missouri Whitewater Association's (MWA) website, its goal is to encourage the growth of paddling as a recreational sport and to promote the conservation and preservation of areas like the St. Francis River. MWA says it wants to promote paddling as a recognized competitive sport and to teach river safety techniques, first aid, paddling skills and outfitting to club members and to the general public.

The event utilizes the help of 100 volunteers who are in charge of setting up the race course, providing safety, judging and keeping time and scores of racers. The MWA receives support from the Sierra Club Eastern Missouri Group and the American Canoe Association Kayak and Canoe Recreation.

More information about daily events, lodging and how to participate or volunteer can be found at the MWA website, missouriwhitewater.org

