Moore named new Forest Service chief

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced that Randy Moore, who once worked with Mark Twain National Forest, will serve as the 20th chief of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Forest Service.

“Randy Moore has been a catalyst for change and creativity in carrying out the Forest Service’s mission to sustain the health, diversity and productivity of the nation's forests and grasslands to meet the needs of present and future generations,” said Secretary Vilsack. “In his role as regional forester, Randy has been a conservation leader on the forefront of climate change, most notably leading the region’s response to the dramatic increase in catastrophic wildfires in California over the last decade.

"His proven track record of supporting and developing employees and putting communities at the center of the Forest Service’s work positions him well to lead the agency into the future at this critical time in our country.”

Upon swearing in, Moore will serve as the first African American to hold the role of chief of the Forest Service.

Current Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen will step down from her role on July 26.

